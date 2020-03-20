BC Transit operator Cara Locke was on the job Friday morning in Williams Lake as bus service continues to be offered through the COVID-19 pandemic. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

COVID-19: BC Transit beefs up sanitization measures, still operating

Buses all over the province are being disinfected daily

With the COVID-19 pandemic underway BC Transit has increased its sanitizing measures while still offering services.

For over a week, enhanced cleaning measures have been in place on all its buses across the province.

Buses are cleaned daily with disinfection of hand straps, stop buttons, doors and seat tops.

On its website, BC Transit advises everyone to follow the guidelines set out by the Canadian Public Health Agency as far as hand washing, coughing or sneezing into a tissue or the bend of an arm, and disposing of tissues as soon as possible.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the washroom and when preparing food. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

BC Transit stated it is closely monitoring the situation and remains in contact with regional health authorities and other transit agencies in order to determine best practices and ensure its response is appropriate.

Read more:COVID-19 precautions ‘not optional,’ B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry warns


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC TransitCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 precautions ‘not optional,’ B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry warns
Next story
Vegetable seeds grow in popularity with Shuswap residents

Just Posted

Donating in the Okanagan during COVID-19 made easy by online charity service

Charitables is a marketplace where people can sell used goods to registered Canadian charities

Coronavirus: Revelstoke tenant calls rent-due letter ‘abhorrent’

Revelstoke Property Services sent an email reminding tenants about no exceptions for missing rent

Quails’ Gate Winery restaurant offering take out amid COVID-19

Old Vines joins several prominent restaurants offering takeout in the Okanagan

Flight reductions at YLW due to COVID-19 concerns

The airport is open and flights are operating but flight reductions are expected

Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Interior Health, bringing total to 12

One new death in province at Lynn Valley Care Home in North Vancouver

Isolation sensation: Okanagan father turns children’s voices into Journey cover

Devon Spittle said the sounds were from four years’ worth of recordings

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Dutch stockpile cannabis, French red wine during COVID-19 crisis

Public health officials, politicians continue to denounce hoarding as countries show trends

Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Shoppers stocked up in panic amid COVID-19 crisis

During a pandemic, Americans turn to pot in massive numbers

The global coronavirus pandemic has left millions of people locked out of bars, restaurants and theatres, but it’s been an unexpected boost for some U.S. pot shops.

COLUMN: Financial help during the COVID-19 pandemic

Canada’s government is taking steps to help Canadians as they cope with the effects of the pandemic

Vegetable seeds grow in popularity with Shuswap residents

Pandemic draws a new crowd in Salmon Arm to the joys of growing plants

COVID-19: BC Transit beefs up sanitization measures, still operating

Buses all over the province are being disinfected daily

COVID-19 precautions ‘not optional,’ B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

U.S. coronavirus study proves young people get seriously ill

Most Read