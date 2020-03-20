BC Transit is waiving all fares and directing riders to enter through the back door of buses across B.C. effective immediately. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

COVID-19: Bus fares waived, back door entry for most as BC Transit ensures social distancing

The new measures are now in effect

Passengers using BC Transit will ride for free the next 30 days in a move to maintain social distancing on its buses across the province as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds.

Riders are also being directed to use the the back door of buses to get on a bus, unless they have accessibility issues.

“Over the last two days we’ve been working on implementing back door loading and in turn not collecting fares in communities,” BC Transit communications manager Jonathan Dyck told the Black Press Media Friday.

“We started implementing that in Victoria and Nanaimo and other site systems have come on board. Today we announced we are going to roll that out across the province, so on buses that have a back door, that’s where people will be loading for the next 30 days.”

Riders who need the front door for accessibility or the ramp can still use it, but they are asked to wave at the driver to let them know, he added.

“We are doing this for social distancing in terms of safety for our operators and the public,” Dyck said, adding there are no fare boxes at back door area either so that is another reason for not collecting money.

For over a week, sanitizing and disinfecting efforts have been increased on all buses as another measure.

news@wltribune.com
BC TransitCoronavirus

