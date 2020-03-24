Customers will no longer have to come into CapriCMW in person to access insurance services. (Google maps)

COVID-19: CapriCMW insurance switches to phone, email services

Insurance company offering its services without any face-to-face interaction due to COVID-19

In response to ongoing concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19, CapriCMW Insurance is taking precautions and adjusting operations to protect the safety and well-being of its employees, clients, partners and communities.

On March 19 CapriCMW introduced email and phone service for auto insurance policy renewals and cancellations. This new contactless auto insurance service is available in Kamloops, Kelowna, Vernon, Lake Country, Penticton, West Kelowna and Prince George.

Last week, ICBC made changes to their procedures, allowing insurance brokers to conduct Autoplan transactions by email and phone.

READ MORE: Driver’s licence renewals, 90-day payment deferral now available online, ICBC says

Customers are asked to follow these steps to use the contactless service:

  • Email or call your local CapriCMW office ahead of your insurance renewal
  • An Insurance Advisor completes your transaction over email or phone
  • Pick up your decal and documents outside a CapriCMW office, or have CapriCMW mail them to you.
  • Delivery service is being offered for health professionals and for people in self-isolation subject to availability. Call a CapriCMW office if you require this service.

The contactless service is available for policy renewals and policy cancellations.

“With the stress and uncertainty that we are all experiencing amid this global pandemic, our dedicated team members are working hard to deliver solutions that allow us to continue supporting and serving our clients and communities, ” said Andrew Kemp, president of CapriCMW.

“Through this new service and by remaining available via phone, email and online, we are able to provide the same products, services and solutions as before with minimal disruption, but we ask for your patience as our Advisors adjust to the new procedures.”

Visit capricmw.ca/contactless to contact a CapriCMW office or to learn more.

READ MORE: ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19







