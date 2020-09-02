COVID-19 case at Vernon mall

Village Green Centre tenants alerted to a positive case among an employee at one of the outlets

A positive case of novel coronavirus has been detected at Vernon’s Village Green Shopping Centre.

Tenants within the mall received an internal memo indicating that there was a case of COVID-19.

The BentallGreenOak property management team received confirmation from a tenant within the building that an individual within their organization has been diagnosed with coronavirus and was at the mall Aug. 1 – 19.

The mall remains open and fully operational and additional disinfection measures have been into place.

“In addition to our ongoing regular and enhanced disinfecting of all touchpoints, such as Food Court fixtures and door handles, we have also undertaken the following actions to address this confirmed event,” the memo reads.

Electrostatic disinfection spraying of all related touchpoint services within the area of the tenant space, as well as related access points, including; service hallways and staff rooms has been done, including cleaning walls, surfaces and washrooms and all related fixtures.

But individual mall tenants may make their own decisions on whether to remain open or not.

“Our team understands the anxiety that this news can cause, and we remain as committed as always to supporting our tenants through this challenging period,” the memo said.

Meanwhile, not all tenants have been notified.

“No one at the Lotto kiosk has the virus,” confirms Daphne Tobin, owner/operator of the Lotto Centre in the middle of the mall, who hasn’t received the memo yet.

READ MORE: 1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

READ MORE: COVID-19 cancels Coldstream program, shuffles meeting

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLocal Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 cancels North Okanagan program, shuffles meeting
Next story
Suspect in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run arrested

Just Posted

Lake Country RV dealer raises more than $100K for local charities

Voyager RV Centre in Lake Country spent the last year and a half donating to several B.C., Okanagan charities

UPDATE: RCMP canvassing Pooley Road for evidence related to Sunday afternoon homicide

A shooting incident happened in the area on Sunday, Aug. 30

Summer temperatures in Okanagan to continue through September

Environment Canada forecasts temperatures in the high 20s through mid-September

Passengers rescued from Okanagan Lake after boat takes on water

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called out twice on Tuesday evening

Film crews set up at Peachland’s Heritage Park

“Romance at Crystal Cove” will be filming in Peachland from now until Friday night

1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Thirty-one people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care

Juvenile eagle finds its wings at Salmon Arm wharf

Eagle spent almost two months at rehabilitation centre after leaving nest too early

West Kelowna Walmart strike postponed

Nain Martinez says he and his colleagues will work with the company towards a solution

COVID-19 cancels North Okanagan program, shuffles meeting

Fall garden waste/leaf drop-off program cancelled, Sept. 14 Lavington meeting moved to Coldstream

Dalmatian-beagle cross rescued from B.C. property now doing ‘amazing’ in London

Tika was one of 57 animals rescued from ‘disgusting display of neglect’ in 2015

COVID-19 case at Vernon mall

Village Green Centre tenants alerted to a positive case among an employee at one of the outlets

Suspect in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run arrested

RCMP say man was picked up on unrelated matters

B.C. schools receive $2-million cash boost to promote mental health

School districts will determine how the funds are used based on their needs

Osoyoos Indian Band chief proposes prison time for ‘racist’ vandals

“They want people to get upset, and angry, and saddened… That’s the reaction racists want, isn’t it?”

Most Read