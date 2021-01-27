COVID-19 case at Vernon Shoppers Drug Mart

A Shoppers Drug Mart employee in Vernon has tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed on Jan. 27, 2021. The last day the employee worked was Jan. 23. (K-J Millar - The Northern View)

A Vernon drug store staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and customers may have been exposed last Saturday.

The positive result at Shoppers Drug Mart on 27th Street Wednesday, Jan. 27, was announced on the COVID-19 page on the parent company’s website.

Loblaw Companies Limited said the last day the employee worked was Saturday, Jan. 23.

The Wednesday update also noted three members have now tested positive at Superstore in Penticton. Exposure dates include Jan. 15 and 21.

