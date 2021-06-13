COVID-19 case at Watson Road Elementary

School District 23 confirmed someone at the school tested positive on Saturday

Interior Health confirmed a COVID-19 exposure at Watson Road Elementary, Saturday evening.

Someone from the school tested positive for the virus. They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

IH did not say if the person was a student or staff member.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” said School District 23 in a release.

Central Okanagan Public Schools says it will continue to work closely with IH to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to the affected school community.

People are reminded to stay home from school if they show any symptoms.

