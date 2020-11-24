COVID-19 case confirmed at Canyon Falls Middle School

This is the first case of COVID-19 being reported at Canyon Falls Middle School

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Canyon Falls Middle School.

School District 23 announced the exposure Tuesday (Nov. 24) afternoon, saying the individual is self-isolating a home with support from local public health teams.

Interior Health (IH) follows up with anyone exposed to the confirmed case, directly through contact tracing.

The school district will be working with IH to determine if any further actions are required.

“As always, we remind people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms,” stated the school district in a release.

On Tuesday, the health authority announced 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. Two people are in hospital, but neither is currently in intensive care.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus