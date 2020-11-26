COVID-19 case confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

This comes after six Central Okanagan Schools confirmed cases yesterday, including KSS

Another case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School (KSS).

According to an announcement by School District 23 (SD23) this morning (Nov. 26), the individual is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

Yesterday, cases were confirmed in seven schools over three different announcements from SD23, including one at KSS.

READ MORE: Rutland Middle School members test positive for COVID-19

READ MORE: COVID-19 confirmed in 5 more Central Okanagan schools

READ MORE: COVID-19 case confirmed at Canyon Falls Middle School

Central Okanagan Public Schools reminded people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms of the virus.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus