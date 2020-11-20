KLO Middle School is located in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

COVID-19 case confirmed at Kelowna’s KLO Middle School

The individual is self-isolating at home, according to Interior Health

An individual at Kelowna’s École KLO Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19, Interior Health has confirmed.

The person is self-isolating at home with support form local public health teams, the Central Okanagan Public Schools announced in a press release Friday, Nov. 20.

The regional health authority lists Nov. 6, 9, 10 and 12 as potential exposure dates.

KLO becomes the sixth Kelowna school to have a confirmed COVID-19 exposure.

Interior Health will follow up directly with anyone who may have been exposed through contact tracing.

“The safety and well-being of students, families and staff remains our highest priority,” the press release states.

Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to work closely with the regional health authority to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to the KLO community.

“As always, we remind people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms,” the press release states.

READ MORE: Interior Health reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

READ MORE: 6 things you need to know about B.C.’s latest COVID-19 health orders

Coronavirus

COVID-19 case confirmed at Kelowna’s KLO Middle School

