COVID-19 case confirmed at Salmon Arm Secondary campus

An individual with the Salmon Arm Secondary Jackson campus school community is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19. (Google maps image)

Parents of Salmon Arm Secondary Jackson campus students have been notified of a confirmed COVID-19 case within the school community.

A Monday, April 5 news release from school principal Steven Drapala explains the individual who tested positive for the virus is self-isolating at home. The dates for potential exposure at the school were March 29 and 30.

As with similar past confirmed exposure cases within the school district, Interior Health is performing contact tracing and will determine if anyone was in contact with the individual who tested positive. If you are contacted by the health authority, you are asked to follow their advice. If not, it was determined your child is not at risk.

Students should continue to attend school while contact tracing is underway, Drapala advised, noting the school district will continue to ensure the safety of students and staff by educating and enforcing health and safety protocols including the wearing of masks, learning in cohorts, following physical distancing guidelines and practising effective hand hygiene.

“As a reminder, please continue daily health checks to monitor your child for illness,” reads the release. “We will continue to work closely with Interior Health Authority to provide ongoing communication as required.”

Those with questions or concerns about COVID-19 are encouraged to call the HealthLink BC line at 811.

