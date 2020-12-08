COVID-19 case confirmed at two Kelowna Schools

South Kelowna Elementary is one of 14 Central Okanagan schools currently listed with a school exposure

Interior Health has confirmed COVID-19 exposure events at two Kelowna schools.

A member of the South Kelowna Elementary school community and a member of the Rutland Senior Secondary school community have tested positive for the virus.

The individuals are self-isolating at home with support from public health teams and IH will follow up with anybody who was potentially exposed to the virus.

The health authority noted the exposure date at South Kelowna Elementary as Nov. 27 and for Rutland Senior Secondary the exposure dates are listed as Nov. 24, 25, 27.

The schools are part of the 14 Central Okanagan schools currently listed by IH with an exposure event.

You can view the full list of current school exposures at interiorhealth.ca/news/school-exposures.

