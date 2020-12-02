UPDATE: COVID-19 case confirmed at Mar Jok, Rutland Senior Secondary

School District 23 said the individual is now self-isolating

UPDATE: 3:57 p.m.

The Central Okanagan School District announced a case of COVID-19 in the Rutland Senior Secondary community.

The individual is now self-isolating. The Central Okanagan School District (SD23)said Interior Health will follow up directly with others who may have been exposed to the case through contact testing.

SD23 is reminding staff and students to stay at home if they show any COVID-19 symptoms.

Interior Health (IH) has confirmed a case of COVID-19 at West Kelowna’s Mar Jok Elementary School.

IH said the person is now in self-isolation with access to support from local public health teams.

The most recent school exposures have been reported at Lakeside School and Quigley Elementary School, both of which are Kelowna schools.

Mar Jok is the fifth West Kelowna school to have reported a COVID-19 case in its community.

