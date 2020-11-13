Google Image:

COVID-19 case isolated to yoga class at Parkinson Rec Centre

The City of Kelowna is confirming one person tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a Nov. 3 class

An individual who attended a yoga class at Parkinson Recreation Centre, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The City of Kelowna confirmed on Nov. 13 that the individual attended a class on the evening of Nov. 3.

According to the city, Interior Health has the contact information for all of the participants and the instructor for the class and is now doing the contact tracing.

The health authority believes potential exposures were contained to just the class due to the procedures in place by the centre to limit interactions within the building.

Staff at the Parkinson Recreation Centre has invited an Environmental Health Officer from Interior Health to review the facility’s safety plan to ensure it is meeting and exceeding COVID-19 safety protocols.

The following were in place prior to Nov. 3 and will remain in effect until further notice:

  • Instructors wipe down every piece of equipment used in classes
  • Janitorial staff perform nightly deep cleaning in all rooms at PRC
  • Enhanced janitorial disinfection of frequently touched surfaces (e.g. doorknobs, light switches, counter tops) throughout the day
  • Physical distancing is required at all times, including in group classes and the fitness centre
  • Corporate mask policy was implemented on Nov. 2
  • Ready access to washing facilities, hand sanitizer and surface disinfection wipes

For more information, visit kelowna.ca.

