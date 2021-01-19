In a Jan. 18 notice, Interior Health and Salmon Arm West Elementary confirmed a member of the school community tested positive for COVID-19 and, due to a possible transmission, advised students who ride School District 83’s Monkey Bus be monitored for symptoms of the virus. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

COVID-19 case reported at Salmon Arm West Elementary

Interior Health advises students who ride Monkey Bus be monitored for symptoms

Another Shuswap School is reporting a possible COVID-19 exposure from last week.

In a notice posted to the school’s website dated Jan. 18, Salmon Arm West Elementary announced that a member of school community tested positive for the virus and may have exposed others at the school on Jan. 11 and 12.

The individual in question is self-isolating at home and Interior Health is performing contact tracing to determine if anyone at the school may have been in contact with the person who tested positive while they were potentially infectious. Anyone not contacted by the health authority is not at risk of contracting the virus.

Read More: 253 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in Interior Health over the weekend

Read More: COVID-19 virus returns to Salmon Arm Secondary campus

A separate notice from Interior Health states that a potential exposure took place on Salmon Arm West’s “monkey” bus route on the mornings and afternoons of Jan. 11 and 12. The medical health officer has recommended that all students and staff on the affected bus route closely monitor themselves for symptoms until Jan. 26.

Those who develop symptoms are asked to seek testing and indicate they were exposed to COVID-19.

Salmon Arm West is the fourth school in Salmon Arm to announce a positive COVID-19 test following Salmon Arm Secondary, South Canoe Elementary and Bastion Elementary.


Most Read