COVID-19 cases confirmed at two Kelowna schools

School District 23 has announced COVID-19 at several Kelowna schools.
Both École Kelowna Secondary School and Rutland Senior Secondary schools confirmed exposures within their school communities.
According to an announcement by the district last night (Dec. 10), all individuals are self-isolating at home with support from public health teams.
The school district reiterated that Interior Health will be following up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case, and they will be working with the school district to determine whether any further actions are required.
Yesterday, 82 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Interior Health region. There have been 28 new deaths in relation to the Coronavirus, in B.C.
