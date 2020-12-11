(AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)

(AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)

COVID-19 cases confirmed at two Kelowna schools

According to SD23, individuals are self-isolating at home with support from public health teams

School District 23 has announced COVID-19 at several Kelowna schools.

Both École Kelowna Secondary School and Rutland Senior Secondary schools confirmed exposures within their school communities.

According to an announcement by the district last night (Dec. 10), all individuals are self-isolating at home with support from public health teams.

The school district reiterated that Interior Health will be following up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case, and they will be working with the school district to determine whether any further actions are required.

Yesterday, 82 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Interior Health region. There have been 28 new deaths in relation to the Coronavirus, in B.C.

READ MORE: Interior Health reports 82 new cases of COVID-19

READ MORE: B.C. records 28 deaths due to COVID-19, 723 new cases

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Two arrested in police situation on Westside Road: OKIB
Next story
Dr. Bonnie Henry denies ‘constant condescension’ to faith community

Just Posted

(AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)
COVID-19 cases confirmed at two Kelowna schools

According to SD23, individuals are self-isolating at home with support from public health teams

(Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna studio gets creative with holiday music video

Knox Studio is getting ready for a safe holiday with a Christmas music video

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 82 new cases of COVID-19

The total of cases in the region is now at 2,502

(Jessica Cousens photo)
UPDATE: Two arrested in police situation on Westside Road: OKIB

An hours-long road closure last night was linked to a police incident; police yet to comment

The Coquihalla summit. (Contributed)
Snow forecast for the Okanagan

The Okanagan could see between 2 and 4 cm of snow on Friday

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 28 deaths due to COVID-19, 723 new cases

Majority of the deaths were people who live in care home facilities

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix during a COVID-19 update. (B.C. government)
Dr. Bonnie Henry denies ‘constant condescension’ to faith community

‘It’s not condescension, it’s gratitude,’ Health Minister Dix tells Surrey Reverend Dyck

The lot behind 10109 Main St. in Summerland was transformed for the filming of The Angel Tree, a Hallmark movie which was filmed in Summerland Oct. 13 to 15. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
COLUMN: Adding diversity to light holiday movies

Movie makers are becoming more inclusive with their festive season offerings

McKinney Place now has 40 cases since the outbreak began on Sunday. (photo of McKinney Place taken in winter)
40 cases in five days at South Okanagan long-term care facility

Staffing levels held despite 13 infected, says IH

Parkview Elementary music teacher Kris Koenig directs Mrs. Peel’s Grade 3/4 class through their part of a school-wide Christmas concert that will be compiled into a video and streamed to parents. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Shuswap elementary school’s Christmas concert goes digital

Students’ songs are being recorded against a green screen and assembled into a complete play

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Beware fake text messages claiming COVID-19 test results

Real results only for those who register with health number

(Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
EDITORIAL: Defying COVID-19 restrictions can be deadly

Provincial directives have been put in place to slow the spread of the surging pandemic

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Robin Round, owner of the Valley’s Botanical Bliss Products, said the province’s decision to bar vendors selling non-food products from outdoor markets as a safety precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic is crushing her business, and others as well. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Non-food vendors ‘destroyed’ by banishment from B.C. farmers’ markets

‘They are…discriminating against the smallest of B.C. businesses under the guise of protecting us’

Most Read