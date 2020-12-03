A member of the Okanagan Mission Secondary School community has tested positive for COVID-19. (Google Maps)

COVID-19 cases confirmed at two Kelowna schools

Members of Anne McClymont, OKM school communities tested positive

School District 23 has confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 within local school systems.

Last night (Dec. 2) the school district announced that a member of the Anne McClymont Elementary School community, tested positive for the virus.

They say the individual is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. The Central Okanagan School District said Interior Health will be following up with anyone potentially exposed, directly through contact tracing.

Also last night, SD23 confirmed a COVID-19 exposure at Okanagan Mission Secondary school. A member of the school community has tested positive for the virus.

This individual is also self-isolating at home with support from public health teams.

The school district says they will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols that are in place, so students and staff can continue to attend school, “as safely as possible.”

Earlier Dec. 2, SD23 announced COVID-19 cases at Mar Jok, and Rutland Senior Secondary school.

READ MORE: UPDATE: COVID-19 case confirmed at Mar Jok, Rutland Senior Secondary

READ MORE: 834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

