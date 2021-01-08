COVID-19 cases double at Vernon care home

The novel coronavirus has infected 10 more residents at Vernon’s Noric House.

Interior Health case reporting on Thursday, Jan. 8 shows the number of cases has doubled at the long-term care facility from the day prior.

Noric House has 20 cases: 18 are residents and two are staff. That is up from eight residents and two staff reported Wednesday, Jan. 6.

There are still 13 cases at Creekside Landing. Ten of those are residents and three are staff.

Cases at Heritage Square remain at 31 cases: 21 residents and 10 staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

“There will continue to be fluctuations in our numbers as cases are verified,” Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said. “That is why the seven-day average is important to pay attention to. The daily case count is only a snapshot on a given day, at a given time.”

As the risk of spread of COVID-19 remains extremely high and new cases and clusters continue to emerge, Henry announced the extension of restrictions.

“Here in B.C., we are and will continue to do all we can to protect our province, and we ask everyone to do the same.”

The current provincial health officer’s orders on all gatherings and events have been extended through to Feb. 5, 2021, at midnight. The same restriction, including on social gatherings in people’s homes and in public venues, and all events and sports activities continue to apply.

“We need to hold the line with the public health orders for the next two incubation periods – one month – to ensure we are doing all we can to keep everyone in the province as safe as possible,” Henry said. “These orders enable our health-care system, schools and essential workplaces to continue to stay open, which is important for all of us.”

