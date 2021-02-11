COVID-19 Emergency operations centre at Big White standing down

The EOC was activated in response to the COVID-19 community cluster on the mountain

The emergency operations centre activated in response to a COVID-19 community cluster at Big White has been decommissioned.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) opened the site in December 2020 to support Interior Health (IH) by offering appropriate accommodation for people who have tested positive or been exposed to COVID-19 and could not safely self-isolate.

Accommodation at Big White has proven difficult as the cluster continues. Many people on the mountain live in homes with several people, making isolation difficult.

An RDKB news release states IH now has the capacity to manage necessary accommodation on its own, though the district is ready to continue support if need be.

