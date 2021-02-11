Photo courtesy Big White Ski Resort

Photo courtesy Big White Ski Resort

COVID-19 Emergency operations centre at Big White standing down

The EOC was activated in response to the COVID-19 community cluster on the mountain

The emergency operations centre activated in response to a COVID-19 community cluster at Big White has been decommissioned.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) opened the site in December 2020 to support Interior Health (IH) by offering appropriate accommodation for people who have tested positive or been exposed to COVID-19 and could not safely self-isolate.

Accommodation at Big White has proven difficult as the cluster continues. Many people on the mountain live in homes with several people, making isolation difficult.

An RDKB news release states IH now has the capacity to manage necessary accommodation on its own, though the district is ready to continue support if need be.

READ MORE: Big White’s COVID-19 community cluster starting to stabilize

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Central Okanagan school briefs: Promoting inclusivity in the classroom
Next story
58 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Just Posted

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
58 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Forty-three people are hospitalized with the virus, 13 of whom are in intensive care

Photo courtesy Big White Ski Resort
COVID-19 Emergency operations centre at Big White standing down

The EOC was activated in response to the COVID-19 community cluster on the mountain

A Peachland family is asking for financial support as their newborn son James fights to survive. (Chelsea Hallick)
Peachland family asking for support as baby fights for life

James Lazeski is less than a month old and suffering mysterious heart issues

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Man involved in fiery crash allegedly resists arrest in Kelowna

RCMP determined the man was having a medical emergency; will not face charges

An initiative to learn more about the Lunar New Year was embraced by students at Hudson Road Elementary in West Kelowna. (Contributed)
Central Okanagan school briefs: Promoting inclusivity in the classroom

February is Inclusive Education Month at Central Okanagan public schools

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
Another 449 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. for Thursday

Situation improving for long-term care homes

Paul Lacerte co-founded the campaign in 2011, and small squares of moose hide are worn with pride as it signals that they, too, stand as one against violence towards women and children (Joseph Nash photo)
Vernon police, MLA, pin moose hide in support of national campaign against violence

Moose Hide Campaign marks 10 years in fight to end violence against women and children

Weekly COVID-19 numbers were down for Vernon during the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 and held steady for Salmon Arm. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)
New COVID-19 cases drop or hold for most of North Okanagan-Shuswap

Vernon area’s new cases decrease while Salmon Arm’s stay the same

James, a homeless man, rests inside his new plywood structure on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The box was made by members of the Chilliwack Fire Department. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Homeless man says ‘thank you’ to Chilliwack firefighters for building him a shelter

City of Chilliwack received several calls this week from people concerned about James’ safety

(BC CDC)
COVID-19 case count continues decline in South Okanagan

There were 12 new cases of the virus recorded Jan. 31 to Feb. 6

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Liberal interim leader Shirley Bond speaks to reporters by video conferenece from Prince George, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. Liberal caucus)
Pharmacies can help with COVID-19 vaccines, B.C. Liberals say

Shirley Bond says public trust is higher after influenza shots

A unit owner at the Summerland Waterfront Resort has received compensation of $67.50 from the resort, following a hearing into a dispute over the rental of the hotel unit. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland Waterfront Resort owner awarded $67.50 following rental dispute

Civil Resolution Tribunal decision focussed on rental of suite at resort hotel

Waste water that usually ends up in the MacKay reservoir will be pumped into Okanagan Lake again this year. (City of Vernon photo)
Vernon directs reclaimed wastewater into Okanagan Lake

Reclaimed water discharged 7 km from Kin Beach after reservoir reaches capacity

Most Read