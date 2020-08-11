Cactus Club on Water Street in downtown Kelowna. (Google Maps photo)

COVID-19 exposure alert at Cactus Club in downtown Kelowna

Interior Health also reported three new cases of COVID-19 tied to Kelowna, bringing the total to 161

Further testing has identified an additional date of possible COVID-19 exposure at the Cactus Club on Water Street in downtown Kelowna.

As of Aug. 11,Interior Health is asking individuals who were at the bar of the restaurant between 5 p.m. and midnight on Aug. 8 to self-monitor themselves closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and to get tested if they begin to exhibit symptoms.

Public health tracing is underway and where possible Interior Health will reach out to individuals who have been exposed.

Individuals seeking a test should call their primary care provider or the nearest community testing and assessment centre.

The same Cactus Club was one of the initial areas identified as a potential exposure in early July after attendees who contracted the virus at a private party attended the restaurant.

Testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Loss of sense of taste or smell
  • Other milder symptoms may include runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

IH reminds everyone of the importance of following COVID-19 precautions:

  • Stay home and avoid travel if you have symptoms, even mild ones.
  • Maintain physical distancing (two metres apart) and use masks when distancing is not possible.
  • Wash your hands regularly and do not touch your face.
  • Do not plan or attend gatherings of more than 50 people. Limit gatherings to out of doors whenever possible.

On Aug. 11, the health authority also reported three new cases of COVID-19 within its region tied to Kelowna, bringing the total to 161 cases identified since June 26. Twelve cases of those cases are active and under isolation.

READ MORE: No new COVID-19 cases in Kelowna over the weekend

READ MORE: Temporary Kelowna COVID-19 testing site closes as case numbers stabilize

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna’s Fall Activity Guide now available online
Next story
BREAKING: Return to school to be delayed, says B.C. Education Minister

Just Posted

COVID-19 exposure alert at Cactus Club in downtown Kelowna

Interior Health also reported three new cases of COVID-19 tied to Kelowna, bringing the total to 161

Kelowna’s Fall Activity Guide now available online

COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols will be in place at all times to ensure the health and safety of all participants

Wildfire sparked at Stuart Creek near Westside Road

An air tanker has been requested, according to BC Wildfire

UPDATE: House fire spreads to bush off Westside

Small blaze burning near Vernon in Six Mile area

Petition calls on Central Okanagan School District to make masks mandatory

“If masks do not become mandatory in schools, children will get sick” - Sorsha Perry

BREAKING: Return to school to be delayed, says B.C. Education Minister

More details expected in coming weeks

Joe Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate

Harris and Biden plan to deliver remarks Wednesday in Wilmington

Couple trapped for hours in crushed vehicle, after Highway 3 crash near Princeton

Tractor trailer rolled onto car

Perseid meteor shower at peak on Aug. 11 and 12

Find place away from city lights for optimal viewing

Brain safety top of mind for North Okanagan kids

Bylaw officers noticing a number of youth out riding bikes, scooters, skateboards without helmets

Lawsuit launched after Florida child handcuffed, booked and briefly jailed

Suit alleges “deliberate indifference” to what should have been handled as a behavioural issue

Russia approves vaccine, Putin hopes to begin mass production

Critic calls decision to proceed without thorough testing ‘dangerous and grossly immoral’

Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

Summerland begins reopening aquatic centre

First phase of reopening planned for Sept. 8

Most Read