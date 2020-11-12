The school was exposed between Nov. 2 and 4

Health authorities have noted a COVID-19 exposure at Heritage Christian School in Kelowna.

Interior Health (IH) states the school was exposed between Nov. 2 and 4.

It is not known how many cases are at the school nor whether they were among students, teachers or staff.

The school is private and not part of the Central Okanagan School District.

A number of schools in the Central Okanagan have had COVID-19 exposure events in the past few weeks. View a timeline of those events below:

Coronavirus