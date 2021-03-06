COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna elementary school

A COVID-19 exposure has been confirmed at Pearson Road Elementary in Rutland Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Barry Gerding - Black Press Media)

An unconfirmed number of COVID-19 exposures have been reported in the Pearson Road Elementary school community.

According to School District 23, individuals are self-isolating at home while being supported by health teams.

They reiterated that Interior Health will be following up with anyone potentially exposed to the virus.

Yesterday, Interior Health reported 33 new cases through the region. According to BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) data there are now 365 active cases in the region.

Coronavirus