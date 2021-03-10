COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna high school

Interior Health (IH) has confirmed another COVID-19 school exposure in Kelowna.

The Central Okanagan School District (SD23) announced the exposure happened at Okanagan Mission Secondary on March 9. The person is now self-isolating at home and is receiving support from local public health teams.

IH will follow up directly with others who may have been in contact with the case.

SD23 said it will continue to implement strict health and safety protocols to keep staff, students and families safe.

The district is reminding staff and students to stay home if they feel unwell or are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

READ: COVID-19 variant cases climb in B.C. as vaccinations continue

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus