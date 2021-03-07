COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna’s Springvalley Middle School

Interior Health has confirmed a COVID-19 exposure at Springvalley Middle School in Kelowna.

The individual is self-isolating at home with support from public health teams. The Central Okanagan School District (SD23) notes the exposure dates as March 3-5.

Contact tracing is underway and anybody who may have been exposed will be contacted directly by Interior Health. SD23 says students should continue to attend school in the meantime and caregivers should maintain daily health checks.

“The safety and well-being of our students, families and staff remains our highest priority,” the school district wrote in a letter to families. “Please be reassured that we will continue to implement the strict protocols and procedures we have in place so that children can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

Coronavirus