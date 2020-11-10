COVID-19 exposure at West Kelowna’s Constable Neil Bruce Middle School

Another West Kelowna school has been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

Interior Health (IH) added Constable Neil Bruce Middle School to its list of COVID-19 exposures on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The case-count is not known, but IH lists the exposure date as Nov. 2.

This is the eighth exposure event within the Central Okanagan School District (SD23) since Sunday.

Eleven SD23 schools have been exposed to the virus in recent weeks. Including private schools and schools in the area not included in SD23, that number jumps to 14.

Below is a timeline of all school exposure events since students went back to school in September:

READ MORE: 27 new cases of COVID-19 overnight in Interior Health

READ MORE: Interior Health discourages non-essential travel following spike in COVID-19 cases

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus