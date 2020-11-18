Update: COVID-19 exposures at three Central Okanagan schools

Update, 4:40 p.m.

Central Okanagan Public Schools has announced several other COVID-19 cases in local school communities.

An undisclosed number of Mount Boucherie Secondary School ‘members’ have tested positive for the virus.

Also, a single case has been confirmed at École Élémentaire Casorso Elementary School.

Additionally, a single case has been confirmed at Okanagan Mission Secondary.

All members of the school communities are self-isolating a home, with support from local public health teams.

Interior Health will follow up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case.

Original:

Interior Health has listed a COVID-19 exposure event West Kelowna’s Mount Boucherie Secondary school.

The health authority states the potential exposure occurred on Nov. 9 and 10.

It is not known how many cases of the virus were noted, nor whether the infected person is a student, staff member, teacher or another part of the school community.

This follows several other exposure events in the Central Okanagan over the past few weeks.

View a timeline of all of those exposures below:

READ MORE: COVID-19 case confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus