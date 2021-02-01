(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

COVID-19 exposure at Westside Learning Centre

The school district made the annoucement on Sunday

Central Programs and Services – Westside Learning Centre has a confirmed COVID-19 exposure, according to Central Okanagan Public Schools.

The individuals are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

Strict health and safety protocols and procedures are in place so staff and students can continue to attend school as safely as possible.

Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required and to support ongoing communication to the affected school community.






