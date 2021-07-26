UPDATE: 3 Kelowna restaurants close after COVID-19 exposures

Central Kitchen + Bar, Rusty’s Sports Lounge and the Kelowna Yacht Club’s members’ lounge are all closed

Central Kitchen and Bar will be closed until July 30 after a COVID-19 exposure at the restaurant. (Central Kelowna/Facebook)

Three Kelowna restaurants are closing for the next few days as staff deal with COVID-19 exposures.

Central Kitchen + Bar posted on social media that the restaurant will be closed from July 26 to 30 after several staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The owners said they wanted to be transparent with the community about the situation.

“We feel it our social responsibility to close for a short period of time to ensure we are doing our part in curbing the spread throughout our neighbourhood,” they said.

Rusty’s Sports Lounge announced it would be voluntarily closing following a COVID exposure. While Interior Health did not order the closure, the bar said it chose to close to curb further transmission.

“We advise anyone who has been at our establishment in the last couple of weeks to consider self-monitoring,” the bar wrote on its Facebook page.

Rusty’s said it will remain closed “until further notice.”

The Kelowna Yacht Club is also closing its members’ lounge following exposure, the club announced in a statement posted to its website on Sunday. The club does not give a date for the lounge’s reopening, only stating it will remain closed until further notice.

The exposures come after news of a COVID-19 cluster at Gotham nightclub over the weekend.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated at 12:30 p.m. to include information on the closures of Rusty’s and the Kelowna Yacht Club.

