The administrative headquarters for the Central Okanagan Public Schools. (File photo)

The administrative headquarters for the Central Okanagan Public Schools. (File photo)

COVID-19 exposure confirmed at Central Okanagan School

Rutland Senior Secondary was identified as the site of exposure on June 7

A COVID-19 exposure was confirmed at Rutland Senior Secondary by Interior Health (IH) on Monday (June 7).

The infected individual is self-isolating at home, the health authority said. According to IH’s list of school exposures, Rutland Secondary School has previously logged potential exposure events to the virus from May 25 to 28 and 31, and June 1 and 2.

On June 4, IH identified George Elliot Secondary, Glenrosa Middle School and École Kelowna Secondary as the sites of exposure to the virus. A day prior, Davidson Road Elementary, École Kelowna Secondary and Rutland Senior Secondary were confirmed as sites of exposure to the virus by IH.

The health authority recently kicked the #journey2immunity into high gear with the launch of mobile vaccination clinics. The mobile clinics will target rural and remote communities and other hard-to-reach communities in the region.

“We know that the best way to ensure that everyone who wants a vaccine is able to get one is by removing as many barriers to access as possible,” IH president and CEO Susan Brown said.

With files from Twila Amato

READ MORE: Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics to traverse Interior Health

READ MORE: COVID-19 exposures identified at 3 Central Okanagan Schools

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
‘Dark day’: Police say five pedestrians run down in London, Ont., targeted as Muslims
Next story
RCMP seek witnesses in Kelowna hit and run

Just Posted

Teddy bears, flowers and children's shoes line the steps of the Vernon Courthouse Tuesday, June 1 following in memory of the 215 young Indigenous remains discovered at the former Kamloops residential school. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Okanagan Indian Band honours 215 children

Feeding the Spirits and Calling Them Home event taking place on Westside

City of West Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan/West K News)
Another public hearing for West Kelowna short-term rentals

The city has changed some of the guidelines presented at the last public hearing

Hundreds of people gathered at Kelowna’s City Park Friday afternoon (June 4) to honour the lives of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were discovered last week at the former grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Syilx Nation members make emotional trip to Kamloops Residential School for Unity Run

‘It was healing for our people, healing for our survivors, and lifted the hearts of a Nation in mourning’

A rock quarry. (Markus Distelrath/Pixabay)
Joe Rich residents, irrigation district oppose proposed rock quarry off Hwy 33

Residents and Black Mountain Irrigation District said there are environmental, water risks

RCMP. (File photo)
RCMP seek witnesses in Kelowna hit and run

Police say a woman was struck by a dark-coloured SUV while crossing Underhill Street at Baron Road

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
Princeton man, jailed with his mother, allegedly floods RCMP detachment with underwear

No estimate yet on damages or clean up costs

Colby Kalke remains in intensive care at Royal Inland Hospital following a June 3 motor-vehicle collision. (Colby Yost/Gofundme photo)
Love and support flows for Salmon Arm teen seriously injured in collision

Colby Kalke remains in intensive care in Kamloops hospital

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Demonstrators rally in light of recent increased reports of anti-Asian hate crimes. (Ekevara Kitpowsong)
More than half of Asian Canadians experienced racism, hate in past year: survey

Low-income earners and those between the ages of 18 and 34 were the most likely targets

Motorists are asked to watch out for the Adams Lake Indian Band’s Walking Our Spirits Home procession on Friday, June 11 to Sunday, June 13, 2021. The purple line outlines the route. (Adams Lake Band image)
Motorists asked to watch for ‘Walking Our Spirits Home’ procession Kamloops to Chase

Adams Lake Band advises of delays June 11-13 while walk honours residential school survivors

A family in Oliver lost their home to a stubborn fire on Monday. (Oliver Fire Department Facebook)
Oliver family loses home to fire

House had to be knocked down because of stubborn blaze, said fire department

Vernon's Leo Louis travelled Wednesday, June 2, to the Kamloops Indian Residental School site and placed a white eagle feather on a monument in memory of his mother, residential school survivor Cecilia Louis. Memorials have been placed at the site since the discovery of the remains of 215 children on the grounds on Thursday, May 27. (Facebook photo)
Kamloops residential school never discussed by Vernon survivor

The late Cecilia Louis mentioned school once to husband of 66 years, and never to her kids

Kristina Little took this photo of the moment her children first saw their father Rob after he returned home from hospital.
26 days later, Nelson’s Rob Little is alive after battle against COVID

For nearly a month, Little fought for his life in an ICU

Most Read