COVID-19 exposure confirmed at Central Okanagan School

Rutland Senior Secondary was identified as the site of exposure on June 7

A COVID-19 exposure was confirmed at Rutland Senior Secondary by Interior Health (IH) on Monday (June 7).

The infected individual is self-isolating at home, the health authority said. According to IH’s list of school exposures, Rutland Secondary School has previously logged potential exposure events to the virus from May 25 to 28 and 31, and June 1 and 2.

On June 4, IH identified George Elliot Secondary, Glenrosa Middle School and École Kelowna Secondary as the sites of exposure to the virus. A day prior, Davidson Road Elementary, École Kelowna Secondary and Rutland Senior Secondary were confirmed as sites of exposure to the virus by IH.

The health authority recently kicked the #journey2immunity into high gear with the launch of mobile vaccination clinics. The mobile clinics will target rural and remote communities and other hard-to-reach communities in the region.

“We know that the best way to ensure that everyone who wants a vaccine is able to get one is by removing as many barriers to access as possible,” IH president and CEO Susan Brown said.

— With files from Twila Amato

