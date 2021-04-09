COVID-19 exposure confirmed at École Kelowna Secondary School

Earlier in the week, Interior Health confirmed that seven Central Okanagan schools had COVID-19 exposures.

Another COVID-19 exposure has been confirmed at a Central Okanagan School.

On Thursday (April 8), Interior Health (IH) identified École Kelowna Secondary School as the sight of the exposure. IH confirmed that the infected individual is self-isolating at home, adding that they will follow up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

On Tuesday evening (April 7), IH confirmed an exposure at Chute Lake Elementary. The day before, they confirmed that seven Central Okanagan schools had COVID-19 exposures.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” said the school district.

