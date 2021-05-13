COVID-19 exposure identified at École Kelowna Secondary School

Seven Central Okanagan Schools have been named as the sites of potential exposures to the virus since April 29

Interior Health (IH) identified École Kelowna Secondary School as the site of a COVID-19 exposure on Wednesday (May 12).

The infected individual is self-isolating at home, IH said. On the health authority’s list of school exposures, seven Central Okanagan Schools have been named as the sites of potential exposures to the virus since April 29.

Kelowna Secondary School has recorded potential exposures on April 29 and 30, and each day from May 3 to 7. Rutland Elementary School is listed as having exposure events each day from May 4 to 7.

On Wednesday, IH recorded one new death and 39 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. The total number of cases in the region is now at 11,529 since the pandemic began, with 484 cases currently active. There are 26 individuals in hospital due to the virus, and 10 in intensive care.

