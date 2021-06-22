COVID-19 exposure identified at West Kelowna school

The site of the exposure has been identified as Shannon Lake Elementary School

Interior Health (IH) confirmed a COVID-19 exposure at a Central Okanagan School on Monday (June 21).

The site of the exposure has been identified as Shannon Lake Elementary School. IH said that the infected individuals are self-isolating at home.

On Sunday, the health authority announced an exposure at Central Programs and Services on Richter Street. The school has logged exposure dates on June 8, 9, 10, 11 and 17, according to IH’s list of school exposures.

B.C. public health officials reported a total of 229 new COVID-19 cases in the three days up to Monday, with 94 on Saturday, 90 on Sunday and 45 on Monday, a level not seen since last summer.

Coronavirus transmission has continued to fall as vaccinations have increased since December. As of June 21, 77.3 per cent of adults had received at least one dose of vaccine, with second doses ramping up as some communities are provided walk-up clinic hours for people who have not yet registered.

— With files from Tom Fletcher

READ MORE: COVID-19 exposure at Central Programs and Services

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID-19 infections drop to 90 on Sunday, 45 Monday

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusOkanagan