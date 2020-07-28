Those that visited the Liquid Zoo in Kelowna are asked to self monitor. Image: Google

COVID-19 exposure notification issued for Liquid Zoo in Kelowna

Interior Health is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed

Another business is being identified as a location in Kelowna where individuals may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Those who visited the Liquid Zoo at 274 Lawrence Avenue, from July 15 to 18 are asked to self-monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days and to get tested if they begin to exhibit symptoms.

Interior Health (IH) made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon (July 28) and added that health contact tracing is underway where possible. The health authority is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed.

On Monday, in the IH region, there were 78 cases in individuals currently linked to the Kelowna cluster.

Cases from other jurisdictions remained at 12 — five in Vancouver Coastal and seven in Fraser Health.

The total cases associated with the cluster was at 90, as of Monday, and investigations into recent cases are ongoing.

READ MORE: Peachland mayor wants residents to wear masks

There are no new cases at Kelowna General Hospital or at Krazy Cherry Fruit Co in Oliver.

Between July 10 and July 23, health officials identified COVID-19 in 107 Okanagan residents — most of those diagnoses coming in the second half of the two-week period.

The skyrocketing local numbers stem from private parties in the city in early July, in which people from the B.C. Interior, the Lower Mainland and Alberta all intermingled. Exposure alerts were put out by Interior Health for several local businesses that those people may have attended.

There is a total of 3,500 people infected in B.C. since the pandemic began early this year.

READ MORE: Health officials urge long weekend safety as B.C. sees 23 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Loss of sense of taste or smell
  • Other milder symptoms may include runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

IH reminds everyone of the importance of following COVID-19 precautions:

  • Stay home and avoid travel if you have symptoms, even mild ones
  • Maintain physical distancing (two metres apart) and use masks when distancing is not possible.
  • Wash your hands regularly and do not touch your face.
  • Do not plan or attend gatherings of more than 50 people. Limit gatherings to out of doors whenever possible.

Coronavirus

Most Read