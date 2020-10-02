An Air Canada jet takes off from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Thursday, March 8, 2012. (Contributed)

COVID-19 exposure on Air Canada flight to Kelowna

Those on Air Canada flight 8418 from Vancouver to Kelowna on Sept. 23 were possibly exposed

The BC Centre for Disease Control has added another Kelowna flight to its list of COVID-19 exposures.

On Friday, Oct. 2, the CDC advised passengers who were on Air Canada flight 8418 from Vancouver to Kelowna on Sept. 23 that they should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days. The affected rows have not been reported.

In addition, WestJet flight 3111 from Calgary to Kamloops on Sept. 16 has also been identified as having confirmed cases of COVID-19. Rows 6-12 were exposed.

Between Sept. 14 and 24, 15 Vancouver flights have been identified as having confirmed cases of COVID-19.

If you are a close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case, Public Health contacts you directly to let you know. In cases where not everyone can be reached, Regional Health Authorities are posting public exposure information online.

READ MORE: 26 Albertans charged in child pornography probe

READ MORE: Outbreak at North Okanagan care facility not COVID-19

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan water boards marks 50th anniversary
Next story
COVID-19: Airbnb bans one-night reservations over Halloween weekend to stop parties

Just Posted

COVID-19 exposure on Air Canada flight to Kelowna

Those on Air Canada flight 8418 from Vancouver to Kelowna on Sept. 23 were possibly exposed

Okanagan Cup Preview: Warriors look to up Vees in weekend doubleheader

Both the West Kelowna Warriors and the Penticton Vees are undefeated after week 1

Quiz: How well do you know your classic Halloween horror movies?

A quiz gearing you up for spooky season

Morning Start: Penguins Used to Be Six Feet Tall

Your morning start for Friday, Oct. 2, 2020

Safety tips to avoid a fire in your dryer

A dryer fire caused alarm in Penticton on Oct. 1

B.C. starts October with 82 more positive COVID-19 tests

10,899 tests a record for a single day, Bonnie Henry says

COVID-19: Airbnb bans one-night reservations over Halloween weekend to stop parties

Those who previously booked such reservations will be reimbursed

U.S. President Donald Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19

Senior aide Hope Hicks earlier came down with the virus

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

British Columbians who test negative for COVID-19 waiting up to 4 days for results

Dr. Bonnie Henry said public health officials are working to streamline the lab process

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

EDITORIAL: Selecting the best choice

B.C. election should be about finding the best candidates, not the least worst

1 dead after water suddenly gushes from dam at Capilano River in North Vancouver

Police are continuing to investigate as they work to confirm there are no other victims

From Vernon to Sweden: newspaper sent as surprise for birthday girl

Boyfriend Per Liljered wanted to surprise his Canadian girlfriend with headlines from home

Most Read