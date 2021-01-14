COVID-19 exposure reported at Salmon Arm pool

Salmon Arm Recreation became aware of the virus exposure on Jan. 13.

Salmon Arm Recreation notified the public of a COVID-19 exposure at the Salmon Arm pool on Jan. 14. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Recreation has notified the public about a COVID-19 exposure at the SASCU Rec Centre’s public pool.

A notice from the recreation society states it was made aware of the exposure on Jan. 13. After consulting with Interior Health and the city, it has increased touch point cleaning and disinfecting at the facility.

A number of staff have been asked to self-isolate, leaving the aquatics department with few employees available to operate scheduled lessons and programs.

Read More: Improvements to Salmon Arm’s Foreshore Trail to be part of budget deliberations

Read More: More vaccine arrives as B.C. struggles with remote COVID-19 cases

Members of the public who visited the rec centre between Jan. 7 and 11 are being asked to self-monitor for symptoms. Those with symptoms related to COVID-19 should use the B.C. COVID-19 Self Assessment Tool, call 8-1-1, seek testing and then self-isolate.

The Salmon Arm Recreation notice states it will continue to keep the public aware of the situation and any further direction provided. It plans to keep the facility open as long as possible.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus