COVID-19 exposures at 2 Central Okanagan schools

Two Central Okanagan schools are confirming COVID-19 exposures.

Individuals from Ellison Elementary and Ècole Kelowna Secondary School are self-isolating at home following the COVID-19 exposure.

Interior Health (IH) will be following up with anyone [potentially exposed to a confirmed case through contact tracing.

Health and safety protocols and procedures are in place so students and staff can attend schools as safe as possible.

Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required and to support ongoing communication to the affected school community.

