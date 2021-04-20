COVID-19 exposures at 6 Central Okanagan Schools

Earlier in the week, Ellison Elementary and Ècole Kelowna Secondary School were named separate sites of exposure to the virus

Interior Health (IH) is reporting multiple COVID-19 exposures at six Central Okanagan Schools.

On Monday (April 19), IH identified the following schools as the sites of exposure: Chute Lake Elementary, Constable Neil Bruce Middle School, École Kelowna Secondary School, Rutland Middle School, Pearson Road Elementary School and Rutland Senior Secondary School.

The infected individuals are self-isolating at home, IH said.

Earlier in the week, Ellison Elementary and Ècole Kelowna Secondary School were named separate sites of exposure to the virus.

On Thursday (April 15), Interior Health (IH) identified the following schools as the locations of the recent exposures: Chute Lake Elementary, École Dorothea Walker Elementary, Helen Gorman Elementary and Watson Road Elementary.

On April 14, IH identified the following schools as the sites of the separate exposures: École Belgo Elementary, Ellison Elementary, École Kelowna Secondary, Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary and Okanagan Mission Secondary.

On April 13, IH identified Rose Valley Elementary as the site of an exposure. The day before, the school was named as one of six Central Okanagan Schools that saw separate exposures of the virus. On Sunday, IH named Helen Gorman Elementary and Rutland Middle School as the locations of two exposures.

On April 8, IH identified École Kelowna Secondary School as the sight of a COVID-19 exposure, followed by a separate exposure case at Chute Lake Elementary on April 7. On April 6, IH confirmed that seven Central Okanagan schools had COVID-19 exposures.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” said the school district.

