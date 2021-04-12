COVID-19 exposures at six Vernon schools

The number of students under self-isolation continues to grow as the list of COVID-19 exposures multiplies.
There are now six Vernon schools with potential exposures:
• Mission Hill Elementary (March 30, 31 and April 1)
• Hillview Elementary (April 1)
• Coldstream Elementary (March 30, 31)
• BX Elementary (March 29, 30, 31 and April 6, 7)
• Vernon Secondary (Mach 31, April 1, 6)
• Clarence Fulton Secondary (March 21, April 1, 6)
Those who may have been exposed have been or will be contacted by Interior Health or the school and told to self-isolate.
