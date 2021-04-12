COVID-19 exposures at six Vernon schools

List has grown over the last week, sending more students home for self-isolation

Clarence Fulton is the latest in six Vernon schools to have COVID-19 exposures. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

The number of students under self-isolation continues to grow as the list of COVID-19 exposures multiplies.

There are now six Vernon schools with potential exposures:

• Mission Hill Elementary (March 30, 31 and April 1)

• Hillview Elementary (April 1)

• Coldstream Elementary (March 30, 31)

• BX Elementary (March 29, 30, 31 and April 6, 7)

• Vernon Secondary (Mach 31, April 1, 6)

• Clarence Fulton Secondary (March 21, April 1, 6)

Those who may have been exposed have been or will be contacted by Interior Health or the school and told to self-isolate.

READ MORE: Second COVID cases confirmed at Vernon elementary school

READ MORE: Three deaths linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon hospital

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools