COVID-19 exposures confirmed at 3 Central Okanagan schools

There are eight Central Okanagan Schools listed on Interior Health’s table of COVID-19 exposures

Interior Health (IH) confirmed COVID-19 exposures at three Central Okanagan Schools on Monday (May 24).

The schools identified as sites of exposure are Pearson Road Elementary, North Glenmore Elementary and Rutland Middle School. IH said that the infected individuals are self-isolating at home.

There are a total of eight Central Okanagan Schools listed on IH’s table of COVID-19 school exposures. Pearson Road Elementary recorded exposures to the virus on May 13, 14, 17 and 18. North Glenmore Elementary listed May 19, 20 and 21 as events of exposure.

Rutland Secondary School has recorded exposure events on May 12 to 14, and then 17 to 21.

READ MORE: Update: Three Kelowna schools exposed to COVID-19

READ MORE: Fewer than 1,000 new COVID cases, 12 deaths over May long weekend in B.C.

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.