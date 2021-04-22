The administrative headquarters for Central Okanagan Public Schools in Kelowna. (File photo)

COVID-19 exposures identified at 2 Central Okanagan Schools

Glenrosa Middle School and OKM Secondary have been named as the sites of exposure

Interior Health (IH) confirmed COVID-19 exposures at two Central Okanagan Schools on Wednesday (April 21).

Glenrosa Middle School and OKM Secondary have been identified as the sites of exposure. The infected individuals are self-isolating at home, IH said.

A day prior, COVID-19 exposures were linked to the following six Central Okanagan Schools: École Belgo Elementary, Canyon Falls Middle, École Dr. Knox Middle, Hudson Road Elementary, École KLO Middle and OKM Secondary.

On Monday, another six schools were named as the sites of exposure to the virus: Chute Lake Elementary, Constable Neil Bruce Middle School, École Kelowna Secondary School, Rutland Middle School, Pearson Road Elementary School and Rutland Senior Secondary School.

On April 16, Ellison Elementary and Ècole Kelowna Secondary School were identified as separate sites of exposure to the virus.

On April 15, IH reported that the following schools were the locations of recent exposures: Chute Lake Elementary, École Dorothea Walker Elementary, Helen Gorman Elementary and Watson Road Elementary.

On April 14, IH identified the following schools as the sites of the separate exposures: École Belgo Elementary, Ellison Elementary, École Kelowna Secondary, Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary and Okanagan Mission Secondary.

On April 13, IH identified Rose Valley Elementary as the site of exposure. The day before, the school was named as one of six Central Okanagan Schools that saw separate exposures of the virus. On Sunday, IH named Helen Gorman Elementary and Rutland Middle School as the locations of two exposures.

On April 8, IH identified École Kelowna Secondary School as the sight of a COVID-19 exposure, followed by a separate exposure case at Chute Lake Elementary on April 7. On April 6, IH confirmed that seven Central Okanagan schools had COVID-19 exposures.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” said the school district.

