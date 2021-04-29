COVID-19 exposures identified at 3 more Central Okanagan Schools

15 schools in the Central Okanagan are listed with recent exposures on IH’s school exposures webpage

Interior Health (IH) identified COVID-19 exposures at three Central Okanagan Schools on Wednesday (April 28).

The following schools have been named as the sites of exposure: Davidson Road Elementary, Rose Valley Elementary and École Glenrosa Middle. The infected individuals are isolating at home, IH said.

On Monday, COVID-19 exposures were confirmed by IH at the following four schools: George Pringle Elementary, Glenrosa Middle, Mount Boucherie Secondary and Pearson Road Elementary.

The school board announced exposures at Mount Boucherie Secondary School on Sunday evening. In a letter to parents, the school district noted the exposure dates as April 20 and 21.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, 15 schools in the Central Okanagan are listed with recent exposures on IH’s school exposures webpage. Twelve of the schools are in Kelowna, two are in West Kelowna and one is in Lake Country.

