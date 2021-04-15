COVID-19 exposures identified at five Central Okanagan Schools

The infected individuals are self-isolating at home, IH said.

Interior Health (IH) confirmed multiple COVID-19 exposures at five Central Okanagan Schools on Wednesday (April 14).

IH identified the following schools as the sites of the separate exposures: École Belgo Elementary, Ellison Elementary, École Kelowna Secondary, Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary and Okanagan Mission Secondary.

The infected individuals are self-isolating at home, IH said.

On Tuesday, IH identified Rose Valley Elementary as the site of an exposure. The day before, the school was named as one of six Central Okanagan Schools that saw separate exposures of the virus.

On Sunday, IH named Helen Gorman Elementary and Rutland Middle School as the locations of two exposures. On April 8, IH identified École Kelowna Secondary School as the sight of a COVID-19 exposure, followed by a separate exposure case at Chute Lake Elementary on April 7. On April 6, IH confirmed that seven Central Okanagan schools had COVID-19 exposures.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” said the school district.

