COVID-19 exposures identified at four Central Okanagan Schools

On IH’s school exposures webpage, 19 schools in the Central Okanagan are listed with recent exposures

Interior Health (IH) identified COVID-19 exposures at four Central Okanagan Schools on Monday (April 26).

The following schools have been named as the sites of exposure: George Pringle Elementary, Glenrosa Middle, Mount Boucherie Secondary and Pearson Road Elementary. The infected individuals are self-isolating, said IH.

On Sunday evening, Central Okanagan Public Schools (SD23) announced exposures at Mount Boucherie Secondary School. In a letter to parents, the school district noted the exposure dates as April 20 and 21.

On IH’s school exposures webpage, 19 schools in the Central Okanagan are listed with recent exposures. Seventeen of the schools are in Kelowna, one is in West Kelowna and one is in Lake Country. As of 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Mount Boucherie is not yet on the list.

— With files from Michael Rodriguez

READ MORE: Another COVID-19 exposure noted at a Central Okanagan school

READ MORE: 15 more cases of COVID-19 at Kelowna retirement residence

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.