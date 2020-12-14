COVID-19 exposures in three other Central Okanagan schools

Interior Health has confirmed COVID-19 exposures at three additional schools in Central Okanagan.

École Kelowna Secondary, École Dr. Knox Middle School and Watson Road Elementary were added to the list of school exposures announced on Sunday, Dec. 13.

Mar Jok Elementary, Oyama Traditional School, Canyon Falls Middle, Mount Boucherie Secondary and Okanagan Mission Secondary were all announced to have had exposures on Sunday as well.

The Central Okanagan School District (SD23) said the affected individuals are all self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health will follow up directly with others who may have been in contact with the confirmed cases.

These exposures follow cases from Friday at École Élementaire Casorso Elementary, South Kelowna Elementary, and Hudson Road Elementary.

The list of school exposures throughout SD23 and other school districts can be found here.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan