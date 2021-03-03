COVID-19 exposures on two Kelowna flights

The BCCDC announced two Pacific Coastal Airlines had potential COVID-19 exposures

Two flights coming into and from the Kelowna International Airport (YLW) had COVID-19 exposures.

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) announced two Pacific Coastal Airlines flights had confirmed cases of the virus onboard.

Pacific Coastal Airlines flight 8P1543 on Feb. 22 from Victoria to Kelowna and flight 8P1538 from Kelowna to Victoria on Feb. 24 had confirmed cases of COVID-19. The affected rows were not reported, however.

The BCCDC advises people who were on those flights to monitor themselves for symptoms and to self-isolate in the meantime.

If you have symptoms, you can use this self-assessment tool before booking yourself for a COVID-19 test.

