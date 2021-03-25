Rose Sawka, 91, reaches out to her son Terry Sawka, on a daily visit through the window at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert, Jan. 30, 2021. (K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Rose Sawka, 91, reaches out to her son Terry Sawka, on a daily visit through the window at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert, Jan. 30, 2021. (K-J Millar/The Northern View)

COVID-19: Friends, family allowed to visit B.C. senior homes April 1

Communal dining, outings also allowed with precautions

The long, lonely wait for B.C. seniors in care facilities is due to end April 1, as public health officials allow regular opportunities for social visits to residents by family and friends.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the new rules Thursday, after nearly a year of visits being banned or restricted to a single essential visitor. The new rules allow up to two visitors, plus a child, with physical touch allowed using masks and hand hygiene to lower the risk of infection. Visits must be booked in advance with the long-term care or assisted living facility.

The changes also remove physical distance requirements between residents, allowing for communal dining and small group social or recreational activities in senior homes. Staff no longer will have to monitor visits, which will be a minimum of one hour to help coordinate

Visitors may also be eligible for vaccination, which has already been offered to all residents and staff in long-term care, assisted living and independent living facilities. Visitors can only see one resident, and visitors are not permitted to take part in group activities of residents.

“COVID-19 outbreaks have decreased in long-term care and assisted living, but the current rate of community transmission remains a concern,” the B.C. Centre for Disease Control said in a briefing for reporters March 25.

Henry said the expansion of visits is likely to mean more infection outbreaks in care homes, but with vaccine protection and other precautions, that risk is outweighed by the effect of continued isolation of elderly people.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said there are currently only three active outbreaks in senior care homes, down from 29 in January. “That tells us what immunization can do,” he said.

RELATED: B.C. Seniors worry more about death from loneliness than COVID-19

RELATED: COVID-19 variant patients more likely to end up in hospital

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna Rockets prepping for first game in more than a year
Next story
COVID patients hospitalized with variants of concern more likely to end up in ICU

Just Posted

On March 25 former Kelowna RCMP superintendent Brent Mundle retired from the Southeast District RCMP. (Southeast RCMP/Twitter)
Kelowna’s former top cop retires from Southeast RCMP

On March 25 a long motorcade of first responders saluted former Supt. Brent Mundle

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
RCMP investigating after stranger approaches two children in Kelowna

The man reportedly asked the two boys if they wanted to get in his vehicle; they declined

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
RCMP seeking witnesses in Highway 33 hit and run

A portion of the highway was closed off for most of the day on March 24

A BCCDC map showing COVID-19 cases between March 14 and 20 in the B.C. Interior. (BCCDC)
Central Okanagan weekly COVID-19 numbers drop after weeks of increasing

Health officials identified 70 cases of COVID-19 in the Central Okanagan between March 14 and 20

The District of Peachland seen from the skies over Highway 97. (Contributed)
Peachland council approves $85K for new hire

The ‘special projects coordinator’ will provide support for the district’s planning department

A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)
VIDEO: Rehabilitated B.C. bald eagle released into the wild

Annual North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre event in Errington held virtually due to COVID-19

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020), along with Free Grace Baptist Church, held in-person services despite the Nov. 19 public health order banning indoor gatherings. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. allows indoor religious services from March 28-May 13

Temporary easing with Easter, Passover, Ramadan coming up

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
COVID patients hospitalized with variants of concern more likely to end up in ICU

Among patients with variants of concern, 30 per cent of people end up in the ICU

Rose Sawka, 91, reaches out to her son Terry Sawka, on a daily visit through the window at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert, Jan. 30, 2021. (K-J Millar/The Northern View)
COVID-19: Friends, family allowed to visit B.C. senior homes April 1

Communal dining, outings also allowed with precautions

(Unsplash)
44% of Canadians feel their careers would suffer if they revealed mental health issues: report

Half of managers said they drank more in February than they did in October, before the second wave

(Black Press file)
Here’s the latest COVID-19 numbers in the South Okanagan

Cases continue to be low in Penticton and the surrounding communities

The highly popular MacKenzie Camp on Mabel Lake will be open in the summer for day camps and family getaways, all COVID-safe. (Photo submitted)
Okanagan camp to run this summer

MacKenzie Camp on Mabel Lake will feature day camps and family getaways

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Vernon man points weapon in road rage incident

25-year-old man arrested, BB gun seized; charges pending

Most Read