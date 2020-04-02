Inclement weather in January slowed down economic growth in Canada as GDP rose 0.1 per cent. (Black Press Media File)

COVID-19 has been impacting Canadian economy since January

But full effects of pandemic won’t be known for months

COVID-19 was impacting Canada’s economy before the current crisis, according to new figures from Statistics Canada, which predicts that the current pandemic “will significantly affect economic activity in March and subsequent months.”

While the future release of economic data should come with the addendum BC (Before COVID-19), figures measuring economic growth in January already bear the imprint of the coronavirus.

Real domestic growth in Canada rose 0.1 per cent in January, as inclement weather in many parts of the country, including British Columbia, labour unrest in Ontario and declining oil prices dampened economic growth across parts of the country and key sectors like energy.

Looming in the background already were the early effects of COVID-19. “In January, effects such as reduced trade with China and advisories against non-essential travel to China affected potential growth,” reads the accompanying analysis of the new figures.

Transportation and warehousing, an industry dependent on trade, also declined in January, dropping 1.7 per cent for the second time in three months. “Air transportation declined 2.7 per cent, as movement of both goods and passengers decreased,” it read. “Mid-January winter storms across many parts of the country caused multiple delays and cancellations at Canada’s busiest airports. The “rapid spread” of COVID-19 leading to travel advisories in the latter part of January coupled with a computer system problem at one of Canada’s largest air carriers also depressed trade.

RELATED: WestJet extends international flight suspensions into May amid COVID-19 pandemic

Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction had also been declining in January 2020 before suffering additional declines in the face of a global supply war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, and declining demand for oil amid slowing economic growth and travel.

The spread of COVID-19 and the responses by various governments (travel restrictions, bans on various kinds of events and activities) have only intensified these trend lines, and Statistics Canada does not paint a pretty picture without citing specific figures.

“Because of these factors, as well as supply chain disruptions for many types of goods, temporary closures of non-essential stores and service providers and the recent lowering of interest rates, the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak will be deeply felt in subsequent months,” it read.

Statistics Canada implicitly acknowledges that January figures appear in a different context in light of current development, but nonetheless sees value in them.

“While the landscape of the Canadian and world economy has shifted since January, data from the beginning of the year are important in monitoring when and where changes occur over the following months,” it read. “As such, this release and the detailed industry summary serves as a baseline of the Canadian economy for measuring the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on various industries in the coming months.”

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Doctors trained abroad want to join front lines of COVID-19 fight in Canada
Next story
‘There can be no ambiguity’: Travellers brought home to B.C. must self-isolate

Just Posted

Okanagan College passes $126.8-million 2020-2021 budget — virtually

The board recognized circumstances associated with the COVID-19 pandemic will likely prompt changes

Central Okanagan Food Bank offers help to those struggling financially during pandemic

“Our message to everyone in this predicament is to please pay your bills and let us help you with your food.”

Migrant worker advocates blame government, employers for West Kelowna COVID-19 outbreak

Migrant farm worker group calls on government for adequate health and safety requirements

District of Lake Country response to COVID-19: Mayor Baker

Mayor James Baker ensures the district is doing its part in supporting the citizens of its community

Rockets’ Michael Farren wishes young fan a happy birthday

The young Rockets fan had her birthday party plans cancelled due to COVID-19

‘We don’t need this right now’: B.C. man breaks up road rage incident

Two men were throwing punches on Tillicum Road in Saanich on Vancouver Island

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Seeing double: 2 great blue herons caught by Vernon shutterbug

Image perfect reminder spring has sprung in the Okanagan

Effects of COVID-19 isolation on domestic violence a concern for Shuswap women’s shelter

Salmon Arm’s SAFE Society open, programs and services still running but funds, supplies needed

‘There can be no ambiguity’: Travellers brought home to B.C. must self-isolate

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the mandatory isolation must be abided by

COVID-19 scenarios coming ‘soon’, but results will depend on how Canadians act: Trudeau

Prime minister is meeting with Canadian premiers

Morning Start: Do you know how much of your life is spent waiting at red lights?

Your morning start for Thursday, April 2, 2020

COVID-19 has been impacting Canadian economy since January

But full effects of pandemic won’t be known for months

Doctors trained abroad want to join front lines of COVID-19 fight in Canada

B.C. is looking to allow internationally trained doctors to work under the supervision of attending physicians

Most Read