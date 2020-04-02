Working out a gym is off the table anytime in the near future for residents within the Interior Health authority. Interior Health has ordered all gyms to close until May 30 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (File photo)

COVID-19: Interior Health orders closure of all fitness centres until May 30

The order is subject to revision, cancellation, or extension

Fitness junkies in the Interior would be wise to workout from home.

The Chief Medical Health Officer (MHO) at Interior Health (IH) has issued an order for all fitness centres, gyms, yoga studios, or similar personal training facilities whether indoors or outdoors to close as of April 2 due to the coronavirus crisis.

READ MORE: From Zumba to ZOOM-ba: Vernon fitness studio moves classes online amid COVID-19

The initial order is for fitness centres to stay closed until May 30, but it is subject to revision, cancellation, or extension by Interior Health’s MHO.

The Chief MHO has determined that gatherings of people at these facilities constitute close personal contact, which promotes the transmission and increased spread of COVID-19.

Interior Health is encouraging fitness centres and gyms to adopt virtual training and support as an alternative to gatherings at facilities.

Additional information on COVID-19 is available on the Interior Health website.

READ MORE: YMCA Okanagan offers virtual classes to keep community healthy in quarantine

