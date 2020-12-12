RCMP were in attendance at a rally downtown Kelowna Dec. 12 which protested COVID-19 restrictions. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

RCMP were in attendance at a rally downtown Kelowna Dec. 12 which protested COVID-19 restrictions. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

COVID-19: Kelowna Mounties issue ticket to organizer of anti-restriction rally

RCMP encourage everyone to comply with provincial health orders ‘so enforcement not needed’

Kelowna RCMP have issued a ticket to an organizer of today’s march in downtown Kelowna, which protested COVID-19 restrictions.

The protest attracted hundreds who paraded down Water St. and across Hwy 97, blocking traffic.

READ MORE: Large anti-restriction protest blocks downtown Kelowna traffic

RCMP were in attendance and have confirmed a ticket was issued for violating the provincial public health order. The Capital News previously reported that an officer on scene said a $2,300 fine was on the table for those violating B.C. public health restrictions on social gatherings.

“People in Canada have a democratic right to lawful and peaceful protest and the RCMP must use discretion when balancing a citizen’s rights with the current potential health risks associated to large public gatherings,” stated RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy Saturday (Dec. 12) night.

“However, we would like to remind the public that if they are engaging in activities contrary to the provincial Public Health Order, they could be issued a ticket.”

RCMP further explained that officers were in attendance Saturday to ensure the safety of protesters and the rest of the public.

“This was a march that crossed several busy downtown core roadways and our police officers were on hand to maintain the peace…”

Police were also in attendance to prevent confrontations, noted Noseworthy.

She said everyone has a key role to play during the health emergency, and that “there are many” people respecting prevention orders put in place by health authorities.

“We encourage everyone to adhere to the order being implemented to keep everyone safe, and reduce the risks,” said Noseworthy.

“While we certainly can, and will, enforce the provisions available to us under the COVID Related Measures Act, we continue to encourage everyone to voluntarily comply with the provincial health orders, so enforcement is not required.”

READ MORE: Kelowna Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19

READ MORE: Exposures of COVID-19 reported at three Central Okanagan schools

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusCrime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Large anti-restriction protest blocks downtown Kelowna traffic

Just Posted

RCMP were in attendance at a rally downtown Kelowna Dec. 12 which protested COVID-19 restrictions. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
COVID-19: Kelowna Mounties issue ticket to organizer of anti-restriction rally

RCMP encourage everyone to comply with provincial health orders ‘so enforcement not needed’

Loblaw Companies Ltd. has confirmed one of their Kelowna Superstore employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
Kelowna Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19

Loblaw Companies Ltd. announced the exposure Saturday, Dec. 12

Anti-mask protesters blocked traffic downtown Kelowna today. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Large anti-restriction protest blocks downtown Kelowna traffic

Anti-mask and anti-government protesters, in the hundreds, gathered downtown Saturday

Shaun Reimer at the Penticton dam regulating the water release from Okanagan Lake further south into the Okanagan Valley watershed. (OBWB photo)
Addressing conflicts in Okanagan Lake management

Analysis of existing data for setting lake levels underway

(Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Exposures of COVID-19 reported at three Central Okanagan schools

Two schools in Kelowna, one in West Kelowna report exposures of the Coronavirus on Dec. 11

Jerry Martin hauls a freshly cut fir tree through rows of evergreens at Pine Meadows Tree Farms in Chilliwack on Dec. 16, 2019. Saturday, Dec. 19 is “Look For an Evergreen Day.” (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 13 to 19

Look For an Evergreen Day, Day of Reconciliation, and Monkey Day are all coming up this week

Penticton Superstore
Second case of COVID-19 at Penticton Superstore

A staff member at the Kelowna store also tested positive

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. (Facebook)
Two months later, family, friends of missing Manning Park hiker continue to search

Jordan Naterer’s mother believes 25-year-old will be found alive

Actress Dominika Juillet, pictured next to Hollywood actor Jason Statham, is looking to hire an artist or small group of artists to sing for her father in Vernon on his 70th birthday Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Contributed)
Vernon-raised Hollywood actress looks for local musicians to give father birthday serenade

Dominika Juillet is hoping to hire local artists for a special performance Dec. 15

Steve McKenzie, Lynda Jones Layng and Lisa Spalding have been braving the cold waters of Okanagan Lake every morning. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Near freezing temperatures won’t keep these South Okanagan swimmers out of the lake

The trio of swimmers have been swimming in Okanagan Lake since the community centre pool closed

A psychology professor on Vancouver Island will conduct research on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on learning and mental health of students. (Stock photo)
B.C. prof researching pandemic’s long-term effects on grade schoolers

Researcher hopes to ask 100 families about their experiences over time

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Christmas and the holiday season will be very different for many people this year thanks to restrictions in place by the pandemic. Pixabay photo
‘This too shall pass:’ B.C. residents work through loss of holiday gatherings, traditions

Finding ways to manage and process the changes COVID-19 presents to seasonal plans

Malakai sings James Taylor’s “Steamroller Blues” in a performance at the Duncan Showroom that caught the attention of the legendary songwriter himself. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Young B.C. singer catches the eyes and ears of James Taylor

Legendary singer-songwriter posts two videos of 11-year-old Malakai to Instagram

Most Read