COVID-19 numbers rise in North-Okanagan Shuswap

The BC Centre for Disease Control released on Dec. 10 the number of cases reported in Local Health Areas from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30. In the Salmon Arm Local Health Area, there are now 22 reported cases, with 85 in Vernon’s. (BCCDC image)

COVID-19 numbers continue to increase in the North Okanagan-Shuswap.

Official COVID-19 numbers to Nov. 30 show Salmon Arm’s reported cases have risen from nine on Oct. 31 to 22 as of Nov. 30.

Beginning Dec. 16, the numbers for Local Health Areas will be released weekly by the BC Centre for Disease Control rather than monthly.

The Salmon Arm Local Health Area includes Sicamous, Malakwa, Sorrento, Tappen and Falkland.

In the Vernon area, which includes Coldstream, Lumby and Cherryville, the numbers as of Nov. 30 rose to 85 from 43 last month.

For Enderby’s, which includes Grindrod, Mara and Kingfisher, COVID-19 reported cases went from five last month to 12 as of Nov. 30.

Similarly, the Armstrong Local Health Area saw a rise from five to 13.

In Revelstoke, numbers jumped from three on Oct. 31 to 49 as of Nov. 30 due to a cluster caused by people travelling to the community for recreation.

Numbers can be found on the BC Centre for Disease Control website under BC COVID-19 data. Also available are new graphs from the BCCDC Comparisons App showing how each health authority is doing in terms of positive test rates by month.

The numbers represent COVID-19 cases reported by Interior Health to the BC Centre for Disease Control. BCCDC points out that the number of cases in each Local Health Area may not represent where people were exposed to the virus; for example, people may have acquired the disease while travelling. Also, not all people infected are tested and reported.

