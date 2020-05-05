COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna care home declared over

The outbreak ended with only one staff case reported during the 14-day incubation period, according to Interior Health

The outbreak of COVID-19 at Kelowna’s Orchard Manor/Hawthorn Park care home has been declared over.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the end of the outbreak alongside other care homes in B.C., including the Lynn Valley Care Home in Vancouver, where the first outbreak in the province was declared.

The outbreak ended with only one staff case reported during the 14-day incubation period, according to Interior Health.

“The successful conclusion of this outbreak is the result of excellent co-operation and partnership from everyone involved, including the operator and their team and Interior Health’s infection control and environmental health experts who worked together on the appropriate infection control response,” Interior Health said in an emailed statement.

More to come.

READ MORE: B.C. sees 8 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

READ MORE: Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus